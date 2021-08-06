Cheniere publishes LNG life cycle assessment study

Cheniere Energy, Inc. has announced the publication of a peer-reviewed, LNG life cycle assessment (LCA) study which allows for improved greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions assessment. The study has been published in the American Chemical Society Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering Journal.

This analysis utilises GHG emissions data specific to Cheniere’s LNG supply chain from natural gas production through LNG shipping. The use of supply chain specific data provides an improved methodology for GHG emissions accounting and estimates a lower GHG intensity for Cheniere’s LNG relative to other studies utilising generic national or regional data to assess US LNG emissions.

The Cheniere LCA is intended to be the foundational analytical tool to estimate GHG emissions to be included in Cheniere’s Cargo Emissions Tags (CE Tags) and is expected to be enhanced over time through further collaboration with natural gas suppliers, midstream infrastructure owners, and shipowners.

“The publication of this peer-reviewed study is the result of a journey that began in 2018 with our Climate & Sustainability Principles, and further demonstrates our commitment to climate and supports our efforts to quantify and improve environmental performance,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO. “We believe this study highlights the importance of customised, supplier-specific LNG emissions analysis and will enhance the accuracy and transparency of our GHG emissions profile to better inform all of our stakeholders.”

The study is co-authored by individuals from the University of Texas at Austin, Queen Mary University of London, Duke University, KeyLogic Systems and Cheniere.

The study can be accessed here