Commonwealth LNG announces new management appointments

Commonwealth LNG has bolstered its management ranks with the addition of industry veterans George Nemeth as Chief Commercial Officer, and Dan Fleischer as Senior Vice President, Finance. The moves come as the company progresses toward final investment decision (FID) on a 9.3 million tpy LNG export facility in Cameron, Louisiana.

Nemeth and Fleischer both come to Commonwealth LNG from Sempra Infrastructure, where they held integral roles in the financing and commercial development of LNG export projects in Hackberry, Louisiana, and Port Arthur, Texas.

“Having previously worked with these individuals, I can attest to their depth of knowledge and leadership skills,” said Commonwealth LNG President and CEO, Farhad Ahrabi. “Both are widely known and respected in the LNG industry. We’re extremely pleased to add their capabilities as we enter this vital stage of approaching FID on our project.”

Nemeth has more than 20 years of experience commercialising gas and marketing and trading LNG. He began his energy career with ExxonMobil working on projects around the world prior to moving to the trading side of the business to launch LNG trading desks at Merrill Lynch Commodities, Société Générale, and Koch Supply & Trading. Prior to joining Commonwealth, he directed LNG business development initiatives for AES Corporation and, more recently, Sempra Infrastructure. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Rutgers University, as well as an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Fleischer also has prior experience as an investment banker, strategy consultant, and an instrumental figure in the launch and growth of private equity-backed companies in the renewable energy sector. This followed his early energy finance career at Goldman Sachs and UBS Investment Bank. He holds an MBA from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, a Master of Science with distinction from the London School of Economics, and an undergraduate degree from Emory University in Atlanta.