Wärtsilä signs guaranteed asset performance agreement

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a long-term guaranteed asset performance agreement with Japan-based NYK LNG Ship Management. The agreement was signed in March 2022 and is valid for 15 years. It covers the engines and related equipment for an LNG carrier vessel, and is designed to maximise the ship’s uptime while providing long-term cost predictability, and optimised maintenance costs.

One of the features of the agreement is Wärtsilä’s unique expert insight digital predictive maintenance solution. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics, the service enables onboard equipment and systems to be monitored in real-time onshore. Should anomalous behaviour be detected, it is flagged to specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres automatically, allowing them to support the customer proactively with an appropriate resolution to the issue.

Wärtsilä will also provide its dynamic maintenance planning solution. This innovation takes advantage of Wärtsilä’s extensive experience and capabilities in digitalisation and analytics to optimise major overhaul intervals, without compromising reliability or engine efficiency while also guaranteeing maintenance costs.

“Our remote operational support capabilities represent a benchmark for the industry and allow us to provide the level of support our customers need in today’s operating environment. Agreements such as this are an integral element within Wärtsilä’s lifecycle support approach,” says Henrik Wilhelms, Director Agreement Sales at Wärtsilä.

The agreement covers the vessel’s three Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines, as well as the gas valve units (GVU) and turbochargers. Two of NYK’s sister LNG carriers are supported by similar Wärtsilä agreements.