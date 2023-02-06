Sunrise JV to undertake concept select programme

The Sunrise joint venture (SJV), comprising TIMOR GAP (56.56%), operator Woodside Energy (33.44%), and Osaka Gas Australia (10%), have announced its commitment to undertake a concept select programme for the development of the Greater Sunrise fields.

The SJV will consider all of the key issues for delivering the gas, for processing and LNG sales, to Timor-Leste compared to delivering the gas to Australia.

The studies will incorporate and update previous work by utilising the latest technologies and cost estimates while also considering the socio-economic, capacity building, safety, environmental, strategic, and security benefits of the various options. The studies will include evaluation of which option provides the most meaningful benefit for the people of Timor-Leste. The SJV is aiming to complete the concept select programme expeditiously given the benefits that could flow from developing the Sunrise fields.

TIMOR GAP President and CEO, Antonio de Sousa, said he was pleased that TIMOR GAP’s efforts have substantially contributed towards realising the long-awaited goal of developing Greater Sunrise.

“This path forward is a significant commitment to our stakeholders, to the aspirations of those who made sacrifices to achieve independence for the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, and to the future of our people and Timor-Leste. It offers a clearer path to prosperity, equality, peace, stability, and sustainability for current and future generations,” he said.

Woodside Energy CEO, Meg O’Neill, said the development of new technologies and growing demand for safe and reliable LNG meant it was the right time to bring forward the concept select programme.

“It is important we continue to look at ways to develop the Greater Sunrise fields using the latest technologies by evaluating, for example, modular LNG, that did not exist in the past. Against a backdrop of global geopolitical instability and constrained energy supply chains, there is an opportunity for the SJV to significantly advance this regionally important project,” she added.

Osaka Gas Australia Managing Director, Yo Otsuka, said it was important to assess and compare the development concept from both technical and commercial points of view to select the best option for the success of the Sunrise project.

In parallel to the concept select programme, the SJV is progressing the negotiation of the new Production Sharing Contract, Petroleum Mining Code and associated agreements with the Timor-Leste and Australian Governments, which, upon finalisation, will provide the fiscal and regulatory certainty required for a development to proceed.