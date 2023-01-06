JERA signs agreement with Oman LNG project

JERA Co., Inc. has signed a key term sheet for the sale and purchase of LNG with Oman Liquefied Natural Gas LLC (Oman LNG).

Based on the key term sheet, JERA will purchase up to 12 cargoes (approximately 0.8 million t) per year of LNG produced from the Oman LNG project from 2025 for 10 years.

LNG procurement competition has been intensifying, and stable procurement of fuel in a timely manner in line with the domestic electricity supply-demand situation is thus needed to secure a stable supply of energy in Japan.

This is an FOB contract, which has a high flexibility and is expected to enhance capability to respond uncertainties in the domestic LNG supply and demand.