Chiyoda awarded contract for new PNG LNG-to-power project

Chiyoda Corp has been awarded a design development and engineering contract for a new floating, storage, regasification and power generation (FSRP) facility in Papua New Guinea (PNG) by Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd (KPHL).

This LNG-to-power project is considered an important step towards meeting the demand and supply requirement set out in the PNG 2030 Strategic Plan, which has set goals of connecting 70% of the PNG population to secure electricity by 2030. It will also provide PNG’s growing heavy industries with much needed environmentally cleaner and sustainable fuel options for the additional power generation requirements they seek to increase productivity on.

The new FSRP facility will have the capacity to generate 75 MW of power to be exported to the local transmission grid, in addition to being able to load and store 140 000 m3 of LNG which can be offloaded to small scale bulk cargo vessels and redistributed to smaller local power generation locations, and to regasify and export gas via pipeline for local heavy industrial power generation. It will be located on the northern coast of PNG, close to Lae, bringing much-needed power generation to the area which contains some of the country’s key resources projects.