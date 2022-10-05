Pavilion Energy and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines name newbuild LNG bunker vessel

Pavilion Energy and Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL) recently held a ship naming ceremony at Sembcorp Marine’s flagship Tuas Boulevard Yard. The Singapore-flagged vessel was named Brassavola, after a species of orchid (orchids being the national flower of Singapore) by the Lady Sponsor, Pamela Heng, spouse of Pavilion Energy’s Group CEO, Alan Heng.

Measuring 116.5 m in length and 22 m in width with a capacity of 12 000 m3, it is Singapore’s largest vessel of its kind to be built locally. The ship is also the first newbuild LNG bunker vessel for Pavilion Energy and Sembcorp Marine’s first LNG bunker vessel construction project. When launched into operation, it will be the largest LNG bunker vessel in service in the Port of Singapore.

The vessel features two GTT Mark III Flex membrane tanks, known for its lower internal pressure, temperature and boil-off rate; which translates into greater tank durability, safer fuel transfer operations and reduced cargo loss through evaporation. The twin membrane tanks also weigh less and occupy less ship space, allowing the vessel to carry more cargo and consume less fuel during transportation. For cleaner propulsion, the bunker vessel will have dual-fuel engines running on LNG or marine diesel oil.

The vessel is scheduled to be operational in 1Q23. Brassavola’s size and length specification enhances operational flexibility and manoeuvrability. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, which include superior loading and bunkering rate up of up to 2000 m3 per hour, mass flow metering and online gas chromatograph systems, the vessel offers customers higher operational efficiency and faster bunkering turnover.

At the same time, its on-board re-liquefaction technology allows for more efficient boil-off gas management, which helps cut wastage and reduce carbon emissions.

Brassavola is owned by Indah Singa Maritime Pte. Ltd, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MOL and will be chartered by Pavilion LNG Bunker I Pte. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pavilion Energy. Brassavola will be employed by Pavilion Energy to supply LNG bunker in the Port of Singapore. Under a long-term agreement with Pavilion Energy, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels will also be employing Brassavola to supply LNG bunker to its customers. TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is TotalEnergies’ dedicated business unit in charge of its worldwide bunkering activities. Pavilion Energy and TotalEnergies Marine Fuels are among three licensed suppliers of LNG bunker fuels in the Port of Singapore.

Captain M Segar, Assistant Chief Executive (Operations) of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, was present to grace the naming ceremony. He said: “We look forward to having Brassavola join our bunkering fleet, as the Port of Singapore continues to build up our capability as a LNG bunkering hub to help the maritime industry in its decarbonisation journey.”

Kenta Matsuzaka, Senior Managing Executive Officer of MOL, added: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the people involved in this project. Brassavola is the very first LNG bunkering vessel constructed in Singapore. It is our great honour to take part in the transition from traditional heavy fuel oil by providing the capacity for vessels to use LNG as fuel, which immediately contributes to the reduction of GHG emission.”

Heng commented: “The naming of the Brassavola marks a joyous milestone in our quest for cleaner and more responsible marine bunkering solutions in the Port of Singapore and beyond. The Brassavola will play a pivotal role in Singapore's decarbonisation of its maritime industry and provide greater flexibility, efficiency and transparency to our customers. As the homegrown global energy merchant, we will advance with Singapore to achieve the International Maritime Organization’s 2030 target to lower carbon emissions and build a cleaner future for generations to come.”

Louise Tricoire, Vice President of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, stated: “We are delighted to witness this momentous milestone together with our partners today, and to move another step closer to commencing our LNG bunkering services in Singapore, the world-leading bunker hub and a frontrunner in green shipping. The Brassavola exemplifies TotalEnergies’ resolution to support our shipping customers’ decarbonisation ambition and to contribute to the country’s long-term strategies to build a sustainable Maritime Singapore. We eagerly await her imminent operational deployment and to offer our expanded supply network of this cleaner marine fuel, to LNG-powered vessels that call at Singapore, Rotterdam and Marseille.”

Wong Weng Sun, President and CEO of Sembcorp Marine, concluded: “Sembcorp Marine is delighted to be able to collaborate with MOL and Pavilion Energy to play a part in contributing to Singapore’s strategy on climate change and decarbonisation, and the International Maritime Organization’s strategy to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The fulfilment of this project dovetails with Sembcorp Marine’s sustainability ethos, as well as the Group’s diversification into the renewable and clean energy industries.”