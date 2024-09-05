Santos signs mid-term LNG supply contract

Santos has signed a mid-term LNG supply contract with Glencore Singapore Pte Ltd.

The contract is to supply 19 LNG cargoes, or up to approximately 0.5 million tpy of LNG over a period of 3 years plus 1Q. The contract will commence in 4Q25 with LNG being supplied from Santos’ global portfolio of world-class LNG assets on a delivered ex-ship basis.

Santos Managing Director and CEO, Kevin Gallagher, said the contract with Glencore is an extension of our existing strong business relationship and a great opportunity for both Santos and Glencore to leverage their expertise in Asian LNG markets.

“This oil-indexed contract along with the recently executed long-term LNG sales and purchase agreement with Hokkaido Gas in Japan demonstrates Santos’ strong LNG portfolio position and customer relationships in the region. There continues to be extremely strong demand in Asia for high heating value LNG from projects such as Barossa and PNG LNG. Santos is committed to supporting the energy security of our valued customers across Asia,” Gallagher said.