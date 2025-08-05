DOE issues final non-FTA LNG export authorisation for additional exports from Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass Project
U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, has signed a final authorisation for additional LNG exports to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries from Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.
This authorisation allows Calcasieu Pass, an LNG export project that has been in operation since 2022, to export an additional 20 billion ft3/y of natural gas as LNG – an amount that could support approximately five additional cargos per year.
