Technip Energies awarded a contract for electric-driven Xi’An LNG project in China

Technip Energies has been awarded a significant contract by Shaanxi LNG Reserves & Logistics Co. Ltd for the 3 million m3/d Xi'An LNG Emergency Reserve & Peak Regulation Project in China.

The contract covers the process design package (PDP), FEED, and supply of key equipment of a single 0.8 million tpy LNG train. It also covers technical services for construction, commissioning, start-up and performance testing.

The plant will utilise AP-SMRTM liquefaction technology, which is well suited for mid scale LNG and will be all-electric motor-driven with the aim of reducing emissions. It will be the largest liquefaction unit in the world using a single electric motor-driven mixed refrigerant compressor, hence being a reference in terms of low-carbon LNG production.

Loic Chapuis, SVP Gas & Low-carbon Energies of Technip Energies, commented: “We are pleased to have been one more time entrusted by Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group and Shaanxi Gas Group following the successful Yangling LNG project awarded in 2012. This award strengthens our positioning in the mid scale LNG market in China. By being all-electric motor-driven, this LNG plant will be a reference for low-carbon LNG in the industry and we are committed to bringing our leadership in LNG and best-in-class execution to support our client in this important project.”