INPEX JAPAN commences LNG supply business using LNG tank trucks

INPEX CORP. has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, INPEX JAPAN, LTD, commenced the supply of LNG to Rengo Co., Ltd’s Kanazu Plant in Awara City, Fukui Prefecture, using LNG tank trucks in January 2026. This marks the first instance in which the INPEX Group supplies LNG domestically using its own LNG tank trucks, which are operated by INPEX Logistics, Ltd, an INPEX JAPAN group company.

Through this LNG supply arrangement, the plant has switched its fuel source from coal to LNG, which is expected to significantly contribute to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

The launch of this LNG supply business is expected to contribute to the expansion of INPEX’s natural gas and LNG business as set forth in INPEX Vision 2035, formulated in February 2025. Going forward, INPEX, together with its group companies, will continue to ensure a stable supply of energy while actively contributing to the transformation of the energy landscape toward the realisation of a net-zero carbon society by 2050.