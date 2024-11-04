Dragon Energy receives wind turbine planning approval

Dragon Energy's wind turbine project has received planning approval for three wind turbines on the company’s Renewables Energy Park at Waterston.

Dragon LNG and Dragon Energy extend their sincere thanks to all key stakeholders, including residents of Waterston, Llanstadwell, and Blackbridge, for their valuable input and ongoing support since March 2022. Their engagement has been crucial in advancing Dragon’s plan to install three new wind turbines within the already operational 18 500 solar panels at the company’s renewables park to the south of the terminal. It will contribute to the reduction in overall emissions and help achieve its decarbonisation objectives.

The additional renewable energy capacity is expected to be operational by 4Q26, further contributing to Dragon’s sustainability goals.

As part of Dragon’s commitment to the local community, a community benefit fund – nominated by local residents – has been established for a minimum of 10 years and will begin at start of commercial operations. This fund will be dedicated to upskilling opportunities from September 2025 and providing energy subsidies for residents of Waterston, Llanstadwell, and Blackbridge, (the Dragon Public Information Zone).

Simon Ames, Managing Director of Dragon, said: “The addition of three wind turbines to our solar development will very soon create construction jobs as well as providing long-term benefits into the local community. Together with our solar farm, the combined renewable output will eliminate approximately 11 500 tpy of carbon emissions. We will also be able to export clean electricity to the local grid when on-site demand is low. I am very grateful to the project team and all the relevant stakeholders in achieving this outcome where we can now take advantage of our optimal location for onshore wind and significantly reduce our Scope 2 carbon emissions.”

Dragon Energy will progress to the next steps with its consenting and construction advisor, Boralex, and remain open to dialogue with their community and stakeholders during the development of the site.