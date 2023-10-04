MET Group expands into Asia-Pacific

As part of its continuing expansion, MET Group has opened its office in the Republic of Singapore. MET Asia Pte. Ltd, a subsidiary owned 90% by MET Group and 10% by Keppel, will expand MET’s business reach to the region, focusing on making the group’s LNG portfolio truly global and expanding its asset base in the Asia-Pacific.

MET Group, one of the fastest growing European energy companies, whilst focusing primarily on its successful growth in Europe, has now reached a historic milestone and will begin the expansion to the Asian energy markets. MET Asia’s headquarters will be in Singapore.

MET’s new subsidiary will accelerate the growth of the company’s expanding LNG portfolio beyond Europe and asset investments in the region.

MET will develop its Asian business activities in co-operation with Singapore-based Keppel, a 10% owner of MET Group. The two companies recently established a joint venture company, Keppel MET Renewables, to pursue renewable energy opportunities in Europe, and Keppel and MET will seek to broaden this co-operation in Asia as well.

An experienced and respected international energy manager, Sándor Fasimon, has been appointed as the CEO of MET Asia. In his career spanning over 25 years, he previously held international top management positions in integrated oil and gas companies across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, and will bring with him deep knowledge and experience of the global energy industry.

Benjamin Lakatos, Chairman and CEO of MET Holding, said: “We expect MET Asia to be a future fuel to our growth story as well as a gateway to participate in the global commodity markets.”