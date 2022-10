DNV and Pavilion Energy partner to bring fully digital LNG bunkering to Singapore

Pavilion Energy and DNV have jointly developed a fit-for-purpose LNG bunker digital solution for employment in the Port of Singapore.

Through the collaboration, both companies developed a tailored digital bunkering platform ‘FuelBoss’ to meet local requirements. As a fully digitalised end-to-end bunkering solution, FuelBoss will improve process integrity, data transparency, and operational efficiency for customers. This includes digital checklists and electronic Bunker Delivery Notes developments. The project elevates Pavilion Energy’s commitment to champion the digital transformation of the LNG bunkering in the Port of Singapore.

FuelBoss, launched in early 2021, has quickly become the market leader in end-to-end digital bunkering of alternative fuels, initially focused on LNG. Over 400 bunkering operations have now been completed through FuelBoss, connecting more than 20 different customers with their bunker suppliers, primarily in Europe. Users also report significant time savings through working digitally.

This joint project comes on the back of a co-operation agreement that Pavilion Energy and DNV signed in 2021 to digitalise LNG bunkering in Singapore. Since then, both parties have contributed their leading expertise to improve DNV’s FuelBoss platform.

“Ahead of our LNG bunkering vessel entering into operation early next year, Pavilion Energy has dedicated our attention to ensuring the marine bunkering processes are managed as efficiently; and as transparent and trustworthy as possible. To this end, we have fully embraced digitalisation in our bunkering operations. With the streamlining and optimising of processes, we are well positioned to partner our customers in achieving greater efficiency in their bunkering operations,” said Alan Heng, Group CEO of Pavilion Energy.

“Digitalisation will play a key role in shaping the maritime industry of the future. We are therefore thrilled to partner with Pavilion Energy on this pioneering initiative, which we believe will accelerate the adoption of digitalisation in LNG bunkering,” added Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Regional Manager Southeast Asia, Pacific & India, Maritime at DNV.

“As the world's leading and trusted bunkering hub, we welcome Pavilion Energy and DNV’s efforts to develop digital solutions for LNG bunkering to further increase the transparency and efficiency of bunkering operations and provide better assurance to LNG bunker buyers and suppliers in the Port of Singapore,” concluded Captain M. Segar, Assistant Chief Executive (Operations) of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.