QMW commences construction on Woodfibre LNG project

Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd (QMW) has officially commenced construction on the Woodfibre LNG Project.

The Woodfibre LNG Project is a Canadian investment by Pacific Energy, a clean energy development company, part of the Royal Golden Eagle Group. The project has a planned capacity of 2.1 million tpy of LNG and will be the world's first net-zero emis-sion LNG project during both the construction and operation phases..

QMW undertakes the construction of 18 modules totalling 34 359 t. The scope of work includes module fabrication design, bulk material procurement, modules construc-tion, mechanical completion, and pre-commissioning, weighing, loading-out, and sea-fastening. The project is scheduled for delivery in 3Q25.