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  4. ConocoPhillips signs SPA in Indonesia

ConocoPhillips signs SPA in Indonesia

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LNG Industry,

ConocoPhillips has signed long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements with Indonesia’s North Hub LNG sellers, further diversifying its growing global LNG portfolio.

The supply will support the region’s growing energy needs and the development of deepwater natural gas resources in Kutai Basin located near Bontang LNG facilities, East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/04062026/conocophillips-signs-spa-in-indonesia/

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LNG project news US LNG news Asia LNG news