Coastal Gaslink’s construction of Canadian LNG pipeline nearly complete
Published by Theodore Reed-Martin,
Editorial Assistant
LNG Industry,
In mid-July, leaders from the global LNG industry visited Vancouver to discuss the future of the industry at the LNG 2023 conference. Countries such as South Korea and Japan are seeking Canada’s lower-carbon and secure LNG sources. Coastal GasLink, together with LNG Canada, will provide the first direct path for Canadian LNG to reach the nation’s allies and replace coal-fired power plants.
Coastal Gaslink have installed 630 km of the planned 670 km LNG pipeline in Canada. Crews are busy completing distinct work fronts such as water crossings and steep slopes. To date, more than 92% of all classified water crossings are complete, and steep slope areas such as Cable Crane Hill and the Raised Bore, continue to make significant strides forward.
