Sempra and Bechtel discuss construction of Port Arthur LNG

On Thursday 27 April 2023, Sempra Infrastructure and Bechtel leadership met with Port Arthur residents, officials, and leaders in Texas to discuss the construction of the Port Arthur LNG project. The construction started recently, and the two companies presented project timeline, explained how an LNG plant works, and described employment, contracting, and training opportunities on the project. Both companies expressed commitment to the local community, its people, and its businesses.

To reconfirm the commitment, Bechtel and Sempra Infrastructure pledged US$1 million to facilitate workforce training and STEM education in the community. A committee of local stakeholders and company representatives will decide how to al-locate the funds to local schools, educational institutions and workforce agencies to create pathways to employment.

Paul Marsden, President of Bechtel’s Energy business, highlighted existing training partnerships with Lamar State College Port Arthur, Port Arthur ISD, and Nederland ISD.

He said: “Sure we buy big, shiny pieces of kit from the supply chain all around the world. That is probably 40 purchase orders. The other 20 000 or so purchase orders that keep this big machine running every single day – materials, the food, the water, the catering, fleet maintenance – is where we want to maximise local participation. Our commitment is to put that into the local supply chain and help build that local capability, so it is here for the long term.”

Marsden added that Bechtel is already working with 40 local businesses.