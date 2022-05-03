 Skip to main content
  4. Chart secures LNG export project equipment order

Chart secures LNG export project equipment order

Published by
 LNG Industry,

Chart has received an order for project equipment for Venture Global’s Plaquemines Phase 2 LNG export terminal project.

The company has received an order for the production of six brazed aluminium heat exchanger assemblies (BAHX) and cold boxes for Venture Global’s 10 million tpy Plaquemines Phase 2 LNG export terminal project.

The US$45 million award from Baker Hughes represents the first six BAHX assemblies and cold boxes of the anticipated 18 for the full Plaquemines Phase 2 facility.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/03052022/chart-secures-lng-export-project-equipment-order/

You might also like

Titan LNG joins SEA-LNG

Titan has announced that it will become a member of the SEA-LNG coalition, advocating for the use of LNG to help decarbonise the maritime sector.

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG project news LNG export news