Chart secures LNG export project equipment order

Save to read list Published by Abi Larkin , Editorial Assistant LNG Industry , Tuesday, 03 May 2022 15:40

Chart has received an order for project equipment for Venture Global’s Plaquemines Phase 2 LNG export terminal project.

The company has received an order for the production of six brazed aluminium heat exchanger assemblies (BAHX) and cold boxes for Venture Global’s 10 million tpy Plaquemines Phase 2 LNG export terminal project.

The US$45 million award from Baker Hughes represents the first six BAHX assemblies and cold boxes of the anticipated 18 for the full Plaquemines Phase 2 facility.