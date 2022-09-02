 Skip to main content
  4. GTT receives order to design the tanks of four new LNG carriers

GTT receives order to design the tanks of four new LNG carriers

Published by
 LNG Industry,

GTT has announced that it has received an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd for the tank design of four new LNG carriers on behalf of an Asian ship owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these four vessels, each of which will offer a cargo capacity of 174 000 m3 and will be fitted with the NO96 Super+ membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled during 4Q26, 1Q27, and 2Q27.

