Summit and Commonwealth LNG sign MoU for LNG in Bangladesh

Summit Oil and Shipping Co. Ltd (SOSCL), the first and largest private sec-tor importer and supplier of fuel oil to Bangladesh, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Commonwealth LNG to collaborate in the supply of LNG to Asia, including Bangladesh. SOSCL is part of the Summit Group, Bangladesh’s largest infrastructure conglomerate.

The scope of the MoU includes SOSCL potentially contracting for 1 million tpy of LNG offtake, for a term of up to 20 years, from Commonwealth’s 8.4 million tpy facility currently under development in Cameron, Louisiana, US.

SOSCL’s associated companies within Summit Group have approximately 3 GW of gas-to-power electricity in operation or development within the Indian subcontinent, and operate a 500 million ft3/d FSRU and LNG terminal under Summit LNG Terminal Co (Pvt) Ltd (SLNG) in Moheshkhali, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

“We’re proud of what this step means towards securing this major source of clean energy for the growing economy of Bangladesh,” said Farid Khan, Vice Chairman of Summit Group. “We look forward to having Common-wealth LNG as a partner that can deliver US-sourced LNG, providing diversification of supply for Bangladesh and the pricing stability associated with Henry Hub.”

From Commonwealth LNG’s perspective, President and CEO Paul Varello said the MoU is evidence of just how aligned the parties are in achieving their shared objectives.

“Commonwealth’s focus on producing the lowest-cost liquefaction in the US remains important in a highly competitive global market,” said Varello. “This becomes even more critical for a rapidly emerging economy such as Bangladesh where the need for additional energy is critical for sustaining its economic growth. Summit has recognised that need and Commonwealth LNG looks forward to partnering in these efforts.”

Commonwealth is implementing an accelerated construction schedule that will allow the project to be built in three years using a predominantly modular approach with major components being fabricated offsite.