NextDecade announces LNG SPA with JERA

NextDecade Corp. has executed a 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with JERA for offtake from Train 5 at the Rio Grande LNG Facility.

Under the terms of the SPA, JERA will purchase 2 million tpy of LNG for 20 years on a free on board basis at a price indexed to Henry Hub, subject to a posi-tive final investment decision (FID) on Train 5.

“We are pleased to announce JERA, the largest power generator in Japan and a long-established LNG market leader, as a customer for Rio Grande LNG Train 5,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and CEO. “We have seen strong commercial momentum this year for Rio Grande LNG, which is helping us commercialise Train 5 toward a positive FID.”

Achieving a positive FID on Train 5 will be subject to, among other things, entering into appropriate commercial arrangements, entering into an EPC agreement, and obtaining adequate financing to construct Train 5 and related infrastructure.