Edge LNG expands US footprint with new Permian facility

Edge Gathering Virtual Pipelines 2 LLC has unveiled its new facility in Midland, Texas, launched in response to growing demand for its services.

The new premises will hold operating equipment belonging to both Edge LNG and Galileo Technologies and will be home to the first training centre for both companies.

Located in the heart of the Permian, the 10 000 ft2 facility allows Edge LNG access to all major transport links which is vital in the transportation of LNG through its virtual pipeline. The new site will act as a focal point for Edge LNG’s Permian operations, bringing the company closer to its customers. It will allow customers to see equipment first-hand and offer the opportunity to attend training sessions to better understand the company’s unique business model and operations.

Jonathan Brignac, Vice President of Business Development at Edge LNG said: “This is an exciting time for the LNG market and after a challenging year we are seeing growth in the Permian. Not only does the opening of our facility underline our commitment to our customers, it highlights our commitment to the Permian, where we see so much opportunity and potential to expand our business. Our investment here allows us to provide a cleaner diesel alternative for operators, replace the need for flaring or venting and unlock the potential of stranded wells.”

The new office will be located at 6412 S County Rd. 1273 Midland TX 79706, USA.