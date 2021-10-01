Ship-to-ship LNG bunkering MoU signed in Japan

Itochu Enex Co., Ltd., Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, Saibu Gas Co., Ltd., and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha signed a memorandum of understanding for joint discussions on the commercialisation of a new business to supply LNG as a marine fuel to ships in the Setouchi and Kyushu areas of western Japan.
The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has agreed on an ambition to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from shipping by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008 and GHG emissions from ships to zero as early as possible in this century. LNG fuel as a marine fuel is expected to be a bridging solution to next-generation zero-emission fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia. Therefore, the parties have decided to examine the commercialisation of an LNG bunkering business in the Setouchi and Kyushu areas of western Japan, including marketing activities to consumers such as Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, for its LNG-fuelled coal carriers, which are scheduled to be delivered in fiscal 2023, as well as the construction and owning of LNG vessels required for ship-to-ship supply.
