JERA establishes JERA Global Energy Solutions

JERA Co., Inc., a global energy leader and Japan’s largest power generation company, has announced the establishment of JERA Global Energy Solutions (JERA GES). As a wholly owned company, JERA GES will develop and manage JERA’s long-term LNG, upstream, lower-carbon fuels, and shipping portfolio. As global energy markets become increasingly volatile and complex, JERA has launched JERA GES, creating a vertically integrated LNG company which can quickly respond to the market needs while maintaining security of supply for Japan as its highest priority.

As JERA's exclusive long-term LNG origination platform, JERA GES brings together an integrated strategy, portfolio management capabilities, and a focus on market development. With these, JERA GES will focus on developing a stable and diversified long-term LNG portfolio that balances supply sources with market opportunities, while advancing lower-carbon fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen.

JERA GES will be headquartered in Singapore, with integrated operations in Japan and across the globe where it has investments. The company will maintain close co-ordination with JERA's power generation and domestic energy market functions.

As part of JERA’s integrated LNG platform, JERA GES will work seamlessly with JERA Global Markets (JERAGM), JERA’s exclusive global trading and optimisation business. JERA GES will manage long-term LNG portfolio strategy and development, and JERAGM will continue to provide trading and optimisation capabilities that support portfolio flexibility and market responsiveness. Together, the two companies will manage JERA’s LNG portfolio across different time hori-zons, combining long-term portfolio resilience with short-term market agility to unlock further growth and maximise value for JERA.

Irtiza H. Sayyed has been appointed CEO of JERA GES and will lead the company’s overall business development and execution. Ryosuke Tsugaru, JERA’s Chief Low Carbon Fuel Officer, will provide strategic direction from JERA headquarters and ensure close alignment with JERA’s broader LNG and lower-carbon fuels strategy.

Yukio Kani, JERA’s Global CEO and Chair, said: “The establishment of JERA GES represents an important step in strengthening JERA's operating model for the next phase of its growth. By bringing greater focus, accountability, and specialisation to our long-term LNG and lower-carbon fuels portfolio, JERA is better positioned to respond to changing market conditions while continuing to support stable energy supply. Together, JERA GES and JERAGM bring distinct and highly complementary capabilities to JERA, combining long-term portfolio management with world-class trading and optimisation to create a stronger, more integrated LNG platform. I look forward to seeing both organizations continue to deliver long-term value for JERA.”

Sayyed added: “I am honoured to be entrusted with such responsibility, and I am looking forward to leading JERA GES into the next phase of its growth.”

JERA GES will gradually assume responsibility for JERA’s existing long-term LNG and lower-carbon fuel business activities in line with the relevant transfer schedule. JERA will manage this transition carefully, maintaining continuity for existing business relationships and communicating any changes directly to relevant stakeholders.