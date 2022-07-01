Freeport LNG statement on Notice of Proposed Safety Order

Freeport LNG Development, L.P. is providing the following statement regarding the Notice of Proposed Safety Order issued by the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHSMA):

”Freeport LNG acknowledges the Notice of Proposed Safety Order issued by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materi-als Safety Administration (PHMSA). Safety has always been, and will continue to be, the highest priority for Freeport LNG. Since the incident on 8 June, the company has worked collaboratively with all local, state and federal officials regarding the incident response, investigation, and safe resumption of liquefaction operations. We will continue to do so, particularly with PHMSA, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the United States Coast Guard (USCG), to obtain the necessary approvals to safely restart operations. A comprehensive review by Freeport LNG is already underway to ensure that all necessary corrective actions are identified and fully implemented prior to resum-ing operations.

”Currently, it is estimated that the resumption of partial liquefaction operations will be early October 2022. With commencement of such operations, we expect to be able to deliver substantially all baseload production volumes. At this time, we continue to target year-end for a return to full production.”