INOXCVA commissions mini LNG terminal

Indian multinational and manufacturer of cryogenic technology equipment and solutions, INOXCVA, under supervision of energy consultancy and advisory firm Fuelgarden, has crossed yet another historic milestone by commissioning the UK’s first ever multifunctional mini LNG terminal in Kyleakin, Scotland for MOWI Scotland.

MOWI is one of world’s leading seafood companies and also the largest Atlantic salmon farmer in the world. The terminal sets a benchmark in terms of safety and process design and will be considered as a future template for a type of mini LNG terminals in the UK and across the globe. The first of its kind terminal is designed according to EN1473, British standards for installation and equipment for LNG, and approved by UK HSE and Highland Council as a COMAH (Control of Major Accident Hazards) Regulations Upper Tier facility. The innovative design and modularised concept of this terminal enabled INOXCVA to implement the project with minimum site activity and time.

INOXCVA has manufactured and supplied the mini LNG terminal on a turnkey supply basis which includes two 1000 m3 vacuum insulated storage tanks, a ship bunkering station, 300 m of vacuum jacketed piping, a trailer loading station, and a vaporisation system, suitable for natural gas consumption by the fish feed factory. The mini LNG terminal is able to take LNG by small ships as well as by semi-trailers & IMO containers. All major critical equipment installed in the mini LNG terminal was designed and manufactured in INOXCVA’s state of art manufacturing facility in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijay Kalaria, Global Head – LNG at INOXCVA said, “Setting up the first ever multifunctional mini LNG terminal in UK is a momentous occasion in the history of INOXCVA. With this implementation, we are glad to have developed an innovative and world class solution which will pave the way for adoption of LNG across the globe by various industries. The success of this commissioning is a hallmark of our innovativeness and will inspire us to work towards enhancing the availability of LNG as a fuel. I also take this opportunity to thank Fuelgarden for partnering us in this innovation. I would also like to thank MOWI Scotland for providing us an opportunity to surpass this momentous milestone in our journey."

Installed and commissioned under harsh and challenging on-site conditions, INOXCVA has once again showcased capabilities to manufacture and supply critical cryogenic storage, distribution, and regasification systems on a turnkey basis including large capacity LNG storage tanks up to 1000 m3.