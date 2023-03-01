MET Group to establish Asian presence
MET Group is one of the fastest growing European energy companies and also a key LNG importer to Europe. In line with the company’s organic growth strategy, Sándor Fasimon will be in charge of the strategic move to facilitate MET’s business reach and to establish its presence in Asia – including Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Former Soviet Union. The aim is to strengthen MET’s position in the global markets, focusing on LNG trading and energy infrastructure investments.
Fasimon is a global executive with over 25 years of extensive upstream, trading and operational experience in natural gas, crude oil and petroleum products. Prior to joining MET, he has held various international top management positions in integrated oil and gas companies across Europe, Middle East, and Asia.
