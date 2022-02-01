Technip Energies announces new CTO

Technip Energies has announced the nomination of Dr. Wei Cai as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), replacing Stan Knez. Based in Houston, Texas, US, Wei joins the Group Executive committee effective 1 February, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Arnaud Pieton.

In her CTO role, Wei will work with the executive committee and business leaders to continue to shape our technology vision and strategy, provide oversight to strategic implementation and R&D programs to meet growing business needs.

Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer, Technip Energies: “I would like to thank Stan Knez most warmly for his major contribution over the years and wish him all the best for the future. We are very pleased to welcome Wei Cai to the Technip Energies Executive Committee. Her rich experience, acquired during her distinguished career in R&D, is a valuable asset as we continue to push the boundaries of technological innovation in support of the energy transition.”

Wei Cai, Chief Technology Officer, Technip Energies: “Technip Energies’ mission is to accelerate energy transition for a better tomorrow, and technology is pivotal to our success. Our innovative solutions will continue to propel business growth and enable our customers and stakeholders to reduce their environmental impact.”

Dr. Wei Cai joined Technip Energies in November 2021 as Vice-President Technology & Innovation to help to shape, develop and implement the company’s technology strategies and accelerate business growth in energy transition.

Before joining Technip Energies, Wei spent more than 18 years at GE Research, where she held various leadership roles including General Manager of the GE Global Research Center in Shanghai, and later at GE Research headquarters in New York as Executive Business Program Manager, Executive Technology Director- Functional Materials and more recently as Executive Energy Transformation Technology Leader. Wei also served a dual role as the Inclusion & Diversity leader for GE Re-search from 2020 to 2021. She holds a PhD in Material Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Wei had more than 40 patents filed and authored numerous journal articles.