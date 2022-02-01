McDermott awarded tank contract

McDermott's storage business, CB&I, has been awarded a contract by Venture Global Plaquemines LNG for two 200 000 m3 LNG storage tanks as part of the first phase of the Plaquemines LNG export project.

Located on the Mississippi River, 20 miles south of New Orleans, US, Plaquemines LNG is expected to have a combined export capacity of up to 20 million tpy. The phase one scope for CB&I includes the engineering, procurement, and construction of two full containment concrete LNG storage tanks with associated foundations, tank top mechanical systems and pipe racks extending to the main facility.

CB&I recently achieved ready for cooldown as scheduled for two LNG tanks of similar size and scope for the Venture Global Calcasieu Pass LNG project.

"Venture Global witnessed first-hand the agility of our project management and construction teams to adjust, adapt, and overcome the challenges inherent in executing work on the US Gulf Coast," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I. "We take great pride in our unwavering commitment to getting the job done safely and on schedule, and appreciate being selected as the tank contractor for Venture Global's next development."