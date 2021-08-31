Sakhalin-2 Project back in operation

Sakhalin Energy fully resumed production of LNG after the completion of technical and commissioning activities as part of the integrated gas system shutdown.

According to Alexander Singurov, Deputy Production Director, Head of the Prigorodnoye production complex, before putting the LNG plant back into operation technicians have tested compressor equipment and commissioned upgraded systems on both processing trains.

“To simplify and compare our shutdown with repair of a car or other complex machinery, it is imperative to make sure that everything works flawlessly upon its completion. In order for the equipment to restart and work like a clockwork after a long break, enhanced monitoring is required. Therefore, we have formed duty brigades – in the near future they will carefully monitor the technological parameters and safe operation of all systems in the LNG plant”, said Alexander Singurov.

In accordance with the process regulations, similar work will be carried out at all facilities of the Sakhalin-2 integrated gas production chain after the launch.

Through an integrated approach and effective control measures, Sakhalin Energy completed the shutdown in full accordance with the Goal Zero – over 1.2 million man-hours have been worked without a loss time injury.

On behalf of the Chief Executive Officer and at the decision of a number of technical meetings, work has been organised to identify critical areas, mechanisms, and equipment for long-term monitoring after the shutdown.

“During the month we will carry out additional regular inspections and testing of relevant process equipment. This will keep track of any changes and, if necessary, respond to them in a timely manner. An in-depth analysis of the activities carried out will form the basis for ensuring, further improvement and ‘adaptation’, of the process of transition to a new production cycle,” Alexander Singurov added.