Wood awarded Cameron LNG contract

Wood will perform owner’s engineering services for the Cameron LNG expansion project, an LNG production and export facility located in Louisiana, US.

The contract, awarded by Cameron LNG, will cover activities relating to the development of a fourth LNG train, with a planned production capacity of approximately 6.75 million tpy, and improved production from the first three trains which currently deliver 12 million tpy of LNG export capacity.

John Day, Senior Vice President of Conventional Energy, Americas, at Wood, said: “LNG has come into sharp focus as countries look to ensure energy security, particularly with the disruption to European energy supplies. The US is positioned to become the largest LNG producer in the world and projects such as this one will enable the rapid and much-needed increase in the supply of cleaner natural gas.

“We are proud to continue our involvement with such a strategic project in terms of increasing the supply of cleaner, reliable, and more affordable energy to the world. Our knowledge of the facility, combined with our wealth of gas monetisation expertise and experience in delivering world-class LNG projects, will enable us to successfully execute the scope entrusted to us.”

Located approximately 25 km north of the Gulf of Mexico, the Cameron LNG facility was initially envisaged as a regasification terminal before evolving into a natural gas liquefaction export facility.