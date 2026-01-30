Mozambique LNG announces full restart of onshore and offshore activities in Mozambique

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, and Daniel Chapo, Presi-dent of the Republic of Mozambique, have announced the full restart of Mozambique LNG project activities.

This restart of project activities onshore and offshore follows the decision made on 7 November 2025, by Mozambique LNG consortium to lift the force majeure that was declared in 2021 and resume project activities.

During the meeting, the government of Mozambique confirmed its commitment to work together with Mozambique LNG to support the restart of project activities and address the consequences of the force majeure period. In particular, the government confirmed all measures taken to address the security and the continued cooperation with Rwanda.

Construction activities have now restarted both offshore and onshore at Afungi site, with over 4000 workers currently mobilised of which over 3000 are Mozambican nationals. First LNG is expected in 2029 as the project progress is currently at 40% – almost all engineering and procurement of main equipment have been executed during the force majeure period.

The Mozambique LNG project will bring significant economic benefits to Mozambique during its development phase, notably through an ambitious local content plan. The project will provide up to 7000 direct jobs for Mozambicans during construction, and contracts awarded to Mozambican companies are expected to amount to more than US$4 billion.

In addition, Mozambique LNG has launched a large scale socio-economic development program to support local communities in Cabo Delgado province. The Mozambique LNG Foundation, established in 2023 and endowed with a budget of US$200 million, has already delivered tangible results, with over 8,000 jobs created and 7000 farmers and fishermen supported by the Foundation in Cabo Delgado province.

“The full restart of project activities marks a major milestone for Mozambique LNG and the country. I want to thank President Chapo and all Mozambican authorities for their commitment to the project. We are now working together to make this project a great success for the people of Mozambique,” said Pouyanné. “This landmark project will position Mozambique as a major LNG exporter. With its strong local content, it will also bring lasting economic benefits to Mozambican people.”

“The resumption of the project represents a significant milestone for the national economy and reaffirms the confidence of international partners in Mozambique's energy, institutional and human potential. It will have a direct and significant impact on job creation, both in construction phase and in the operational phase, stimulating the national labour market and promoting the capacity-building of Mozambican manpower. At the same time, it consolidates Mozambique's positioning as a regional energy hub and reaffirms the country as a credible and relevant actor in the global LNG market, strengthening its geostrategic position and its role in global energy security,” added Chapo.