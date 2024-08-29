Gato applies for DOE FTA approval for Mexico LNG plant

The Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management gives notice of receipt of an application filed on 10 May 2024 by Gato Negro Permitium Uno, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Gato).

The application requests long-term authorisation to export domestically produced natural gas via pipeline to Mexico in a volume up to approximately 236 billion ft3/y (0.647 billion ft3/d), and to re-export approximately 203 billion ft3/y (0.556 billion ft3/d) of this natural gas as LNG to free trade agreement (FTA) countries.

Gato seeks to re-export this LNG by vessel from its proposed liquefaction and export terminal project, the Gato Negro Manzanillo LNG plant, to be located in the State of Colima, Manzanillo, Mexico.

The authorisation is requested for a term extending through 31 December 2050. Gato requests this authorisation on its own behalf and as agent for other parties who hold title to the LNG at the time of export.

No Federal Register Notice will be issued.