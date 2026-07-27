DOE grants Argent LNG long-term authorisation to export LNG

Argent LNG, LLC has announced that the U.S. Department of Energy’s Hydrocarbons and Geothermal Energy Office (HGEO) has issued DOE/HGEO Order No. 5447, granting Argent LNG long-term authorisation to export domestically-produced LNG in a volume equivalent to 1293.75 billion ft3/y of natural gas – approximately 25 million tpy of LNG – for a term of 20 years commencing from the date of first commercial export from the project.

The order, signed on 23 July 2026, by Amy Sweeney, Director of the Office of Global Energy Security, authorises Argent LNG to export LNG by vessel from its proposed terminal at Port Fourchon in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, to all countries with which the US has a free trade agreement (FTA) requiring national treatment for trade in natural gas, and to any nation with which the US subsequently enters into such an agreement.

The order grants the following authorisation to Argent LNG:

Export volume: 1293.75 billion ft 3 /y of domestically-produced natural gas, equivalent to approximately 25 million tpy of LNG.

/y of domestically-produced natural gas, equivalent to approximately 25 million tpy of LNG. Authorisation term: 20 years from the date of first commercial export, with a three-year make-up period following the export term.

Export terminal: Port Fourchon, Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, adjacent to Belle Pass and Bayou Lafourche.

Authorised Destinations: Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jordan, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Oman, Panama, Peru, Republic of Korea, and Singapore, and any nation with which the US subsequently enters into a FTA requiring national treatment for trade in natural gas.

Agency rights: Argent LNG is authorised to export LNG on its own behalf and as agent for other entities that hold title to the LNG at the time of export.

Docket No.: 26-28-LNG.