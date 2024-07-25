SIAD Americas LLC awarded ASU contract

SIAD Americas LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of SIAD Macchine Impianti, S.p.A., has announced the award of an air separation unit to be supplied by its affiliate company, SIAD Engineering (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.

SIAD will supply a Canadian company with a 175 million tpy ASU to supply gaseous and liquid oxygen and nitrogen to its facility in Northwest Territories, Canada. The ASU is being designed, manufactured, and supplied by SIAD MI's China engineering and fabrication subsidiary, SIAD Engineering (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. The ASU will feature SIAD's latest technology for energy efficiency and will be highly modularised to enable the ASU to be installed within a very short weather window at a location in the Arctic Circle. The ASU will be designed according to all applicable Canadian standards and registered via the CRN process. Delivery of the ASU will be in 2025, with start-up in the spring of 2026.

“This award highlights SIAD's innovation and technical capabilities in providing ASUs to customers in the Americas with unique requirements,” said Ed Hotard, Chairman and CEO at SIAD Americas LLC. “In addition to engineered-to-order ASUs, SIAD provides a new line of standard merchant liquid ASUs with a flexible product slate of LOX, LIN, and LAR, and a standard line of nitrogen liquefaction units (NLUs) and liquid addition nitrogen gas generators.”