ST LNG selects Baker Hughes as technology provider

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, and ST LNG, LLC have announced an agreement under which Baker Hughes will supply critical gas compression, power generation equipment, and project development support for ST LNG’s proposed 8.4 million tpy LNG export terminal offshore of Matagorda, Texas, the US.

As part of the agreement, Baker Hughes will provide two LM6000PF gas turbine-driven centrifugal compressor trains and three NovaLTTM16 gas turbine generator packages, securing the necessary production capacity for the first phase of the project, which is expected to deliver 2.1 million tpy as part of a planned four-phase development.

“As we advance toward completion of the project’s first phase, selecting proven technology from a reliable partner with deep domain expertise is essential,” said ST LNG CEO, Sharad Tak. “Baker Hughes’ extensive experience across LNG projects, including complex offshore environments, provides confidence that the ST LNG facility will achieve first LNG in 2Q30. Their ability to deliver a comprehensive equipment solution, combined with their commitment to supporting project development, is a key enabler in advancing our deepwater LNG port.”

“Our LNG solutions portfolio is designed to support a wide range of operational requirements, from large scale onshore facilities to specialised offshore applications such as ST LNG’s,” added Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO, Lorenzo Simonelli. “We look forward to working closely with ST LNG to deliver reliable, efficient, and lower-carbon solutions.”

The selection of Baker Hughes for this facility, to be located in US federal waters, represents a significant milestone as the project progresses toward final investment decision. Baker Hughes expects to recognise orders associated with this agreement as the project advances.