Chart Industries’ process technology delivers first LNG at New Fortress Energy’s Fast LNG project

Chart Industries, Inc., a leading global solutions provider to clean energy and industrial gas markets, has announced that its Integrated Pre-Cooled Single Mixed Refrigerant (IPSMR®) process technology has delivered first LNG at New Fortress Energy Inc.’s (NFE) initial Fast LNG asset located offshore Altamira, Mexico. With this significant milestone, fsat LNG establishes itself as the fastest large scale LNG project ever developed.

NFE’s proprietary Fast LNG design is the first of its kind, pairing the latest advancements in Chart’s modular liquefaction technology with jack up rigs or similar offshore infrastructure to enable a faster deployment schedule than traditional liquefaction facilities. With a production capacity of 1.4 million tpy in a single train, or approximately 70 trillion Btu, Fast LNG will play a pivotal role in supplying low-cost, clean LNG to NFE’s downstream terminal customers.

“We appreciate our long-standing partnership with Chart Industries who played a pivotal role in our offshore development in Altamira,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy. “First LNG represents a transformative moment for NFE and the industry as a whole, and reaffirms our position as a fully integrated leader in the global LNG market.”

“We are proud to support NFE and the industry with our modular liquefaction technology and all mission critical equipment, including brazed aluminium heat exchangers, cold boxes, and air coolers,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart’s CEO and President. “We congratulate NFE for this success of First LNG, and we look forward to further supporting the industry with our modular, adaptable, resilient and cost-effective technology and products.”