Technip Energies awarded contract for Marsa LNG project in Oman

Technip Energies has been awarded a substantial contract by TotalEnergies and OQ for the Marsa LNG bunkering project located in Sohar, Oman.

The contract covers Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of a natural gas liquefaction train with an LNG production capacity of 1 million tpy. The plant will use electric-driven motors instead of conventional gas turbines and will be powered by renewable electricity from a planned nearby solar farm which will cover 100% of the annual power consumption of the LNG plant. This is positioning the site as one of the lowest greenhouse gases intensity LNG plants ever built worldwide. The LNG produced will notably be used as a marine fuel to reduce the shipping industry’s carbon footprint.

The Marsa LNG project is an integrated complex developed by TotalEnergies (80%) and OQ (20%).

“The world’s net-zero trajectory will require LNG as a critical source of energy, while addressing emissions abatement. TotalEnergies and OQ’s progressive Marsa LNG project is an example of how we can decarbonise the LNG value chain by powering its production with renewable energy and using is as a marine fuel to reduce emissions linked to maritime transportation. By leveraging our innovation and global leadership in LNG infrastructure design and delivery, we are proud to support TotalEnergies and the Sultanate of Oman in providing reliable, affordable and sustainable to the world,” commented Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies.