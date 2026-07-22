MSC launches shuttle to Northern Mozambique
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
MSC has introduce the Afungi Shuttle, a new maritime service connecting Afungi, Mozambique, with dedicated feeder connections from Nacala and Maputo.
Developed to support growing economic activity in northern Mozambique, the Afungi Shuttle will facilitate the transportation of construction materials, machinery, industrial equipment, spare parts and other cargo required for the development of the LNG project in Afungi.
The service offers:
- Access to Afungi through connections from major trade routes serving Eu-rope, the Mediterranean, America, Asia, the Middle East and Southern Africa, supported by MSC’s broad origin coverage and strong local presence in Mozambique.
- One MSC booking and a single commercial point of contact.
- Dedicated feeder connections via Nacala–Afungi–Nacala and Maputo–Afungi–Maputo rotations.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquefaction/22072026/msc-launches-shuttle-to-northern-mozambique/