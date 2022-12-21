Mammoet to provide mega bridge solution for Venture Global LNG project

Mammoet has been awarded the opportunity to provide an adjustable super bridge as levee crossing for the transport of modules for Plaquemines LNG project in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, USA. When fully developed, Plaquemines LNG will have an export capacity of up to 20 million tpy.

Under the agreement, Mammoet’s scope includes testing and constructing the bridge and its components.

During 1H22, Mammoet, working with Weeks Massman joint venture, successfully completed the foundation of the super bridge, including the driving of the piles and installation of the pile caps. Further, other components are currently undergoing testing.

Robert Roest, Commercial Manager, Special Projects for Mammoet USA South, said: “We are very excited for this next, major step in continuing relationship between Venture Global and Mammoet.”

Mammoet Sales Manager, Mike Cook, added: “Extensive experience and engineering led to the design of the mega bridge. It is capable of achieving never before accomplished weight capacities.”