Golden Pass LNG selects management solution

ION Commodities has announced that Golden Pass LNG, owned by affiliates of QatarEnergy and Exxon Mobil Corporation, has selected ION Openlink to manage its physical and financial natural gas and LNG portfolio needs.

Golden Pass LNG is implementing ION’s Openlink commodity management solution ahead of commencing operations of its liquefaction terminal in 2024. The company’s goal is to create a highly automated transaction processing backbone and provide advanced decision support to its commercial personnel. ION Openlink was selected for its ability to support complex trading models and scale to support anticipated business growth in the years ahead.

ION Openlink accommodates the evolving business needs of LNG traders, liquefaction plant owners, and LNG capacity owners. It manages their positions, contracts, and optionality throughout the value chain including the modelling of liquefaction and regasification processes. Openlink equips businesses with real-time risk analytics and reporting used to minimise supply chain risks, automate critical business processes, and make faster, more informed decisions.

Richard Grossi, CEO of ION Commodities said, “In today’s competitive commodity and energy markets, businesses need to uncover new trading opportunities and reduce risks. ION Openlink helps large energy and commodity-intensive businesses achieve this on a single platform in real-time, while reducing costs. We are proud to be at the forefront of the sector and pleased to welcome Golden Pass LNG to our ION Commodity community.”