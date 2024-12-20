YPF and Shell sign agreement for first phase of Argentina LNG project

YPF President and CEO, Horacio Marin, and Shell's Executive Vice President of LNG, Cederic Cremers, have signed a project development agreement (PDA) in the Hague, the Netherlands, for the development of Argentina’s LNG project.

The PDA means that Shell will join the project. The parties commit to mature the development of the first phase of the Argentina LNG project towards a decision to enter the FEED stage. The first phase has a liquefaction capacity of 10 million tpy.

“We are proud to have Shell, with its world leading LNG business, join the project. As a pioneer in the LNG market, Shell’s knowledge and experience will be instrumental in helping position Argentina as a reliable and competitive global energy provider,” said Marin.

With Shell entering into the development of the first phase of the Argentina LNG project, Petronas' participation as a partner of YPF has come to an end. Both will continue working on the development of the La Amarga Chica area in Vaca Muerta. YPF acknowledges Petronas’ valuable contribution during the last two years, sharing with YPF’s teams its technical and commercial experience in the LNG market. The joint work has contributed to the development of the Argentina LNG project to its current stage and will allow further steps to be taken.