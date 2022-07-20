Milestone announced for Papua LNG project

TotalEnergies, as operator, has announced the decision of the Papua LNG joint venture to launch the first phase of front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for the Papua LNG project's upstream production facilities.

In parallel, studies for the downstream liquefaction facilities are progressing in line with the overall project schedule, and the objective is to launch the integrated FEED in 4Q22. The project is targeting a final investment decision (FID) around the end of 2023, and a start-up at the end of 2027.

“The commencement of upstream FEED studies is another significant step towards developing the Papua LNG project, which will increase Papua New Guinea’s LNG export capacity and thus contribute to its further development," said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific for Exploration and Production and Renewables at TotalEnergies. "The Papua LNG project is well positioned to contribute to growth in LNG supply worldwide, especially for customers in Asia seeking to decarbonise from coal to gas, in line with our strategy to lower global greenhouse gas emissions.”

The Papua LNG joint venture is committed to developing a landmark project in terms of sustainability, biodiversity, and low carbon emissions. Specifically, the project will incorporate a carbon capture and storage scheme for the fields' native CO 2 , which will be reinjected into the reservoirs.