Argent LNG receives unanimous support for LNG export facility

Louisiana Legislature has unanimously voted in favour of the Argent LNG export facility in Port Fourchon: 36 to 0 in the Senate, 90 to 0 in the House.

Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 6 (SCR 6), authored by Senator Michael Fesi, expresses the support of the State of Louisiana for the development, construction, and long-term operation of a major LNG export facility at Port Fourchon.

“Port Fourchon is the backbone of America’s offshore energy industry, and it deserves a project worthy of its legacy,” said Senator Fesi. “Argent LNG represents exactly that, billions in investment, thousands of Louisiana jobs, and a clear signal to the world that this state is open for business and ready to lead. I authored this resolution because Lafourche Parish and the people of South Louisiana have earned this opportunity, and the Legislature agreed, unanimously.”

The resolution recognises Louisiana as the nation’s preeminent hub for natural gas production, petrochemical innovation, and LNG export capacity, and Port Fourchon, operated by the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, as the leading offshore energy services port in the US. Together, they form the most strategically positioned platform for LNG export anywhere in the world.

SCR 6 specifically endorses the proposed Argent LNG project, a 25 million tpy export terminal currently undergoing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) permitting process. The project represents one of the largest prospective private-sector investments in Louisiana in recent decades and is expected to generate billions in economic activity, create thousands of construction jobs, and support significant long-term employment across South Louisiana.

“We are deeply honoured by this extraordinary show of support,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. “When every single member of a state legislature, every senator, every representative, casts a unanimous vote behind a project, that is not a formality. That is a mandate. Port Fourchon is one of the most strategic energy locations in the world, and Louisiana has made clear it intends to lead. Argent LNG is proud to deliver a project that puts Louisiana workers first, strengthens our allies, and helps power a more secure and stable world.”

Senator Fesi further emphasised the project’s significance beyond Louisiana’s borders: “Energy is not just an economic issue, it’s a national security issue. Louisiana has the resources, the infrastructure, and the workforce to fuel our allies and strengthen the free world. SCR 6 puts the Louisiana Legislature on record: we support sending Louisiana LNG to nations that share our values, not our adversaries. Argent LNG at Port Fourchon is how we do that.”

The Legislature highlighted that the project will deploy best-in-class American and global technologies, including liquefaction systems from Baker Hughes, pretreatment solutions from Honeywell/UOP, electrical and power systems from ABB, and LNG containment systems from GTT.

Central to the project is its ‘Louisiana First’ policy, which prioritses in-state manufacturing, contracting, procurement, shipbuilding, and workforce participation, ensuring that the full economic weight of this investment flows directly into Louisiana communities. SCR 6 also recognises the project’s alignment with statewide workforce development initiatives, including partnerships with Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, Nicholls State University, Fletcher Technical Community College, South Louisiana Community College, and other regional institutions.