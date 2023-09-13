ConocoPhillips’ HRU technology selected for Rio Grande LNG Project

As an update to its November 2020 news release, ConocoPhillips has announced that its proprietary OCP CryoSep® heavies removal unit (HRU) technology has been selected as part of Phase 1 of NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG Project. This phase will include three LNG liquefaction trains for a total production capacity of 17.6 million tpy of LNG, along with a dedicated HRU utilising OCP CryoSep technology immediately upstream of each train.

The company continually leverages its LNG expertise to provide additional OCP innovations to better meet rapidly changing LNG industry needs.

ConocoPhillips licenses OCP CryoSep technology to provide targeted recovery and/or removal of heavy hydrocarbons that would otherwise freeze in the liquefaction unit or lead to excessive Btu content in LNG.

Unlike prior applications where HRUs utilising OCP CryoSep technology have been included as integrated units in many LNG trains employing the Optimized Cascade® process, the OCP CryoSep technology can now be offered as an upstream ‘standalone’ unit to protect any non-Optimized Cascade process LNG liquefaction train, as is the case for the Rio Grande LNG Project.