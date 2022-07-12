Siemens Energy selects supplier for electric LNG project

Siemens Energy has announced that it was selected as the single solution supplier for the all-electric Woodfibre LNG project near Squamish, in British Columbia, Canada. The environmentally-friendly LNG facility will be located at the site of a former pulp and paper operation. It will be sized for 2.1 million tpy and utilise clean, renewable hydroelectricity, reducing its GHG emissions by more than 80%.

Siemens Energy’s scope includes all equipment associated with the main refrigeration trains, including compressors, synchronous motors, variable speed drives, converter transformers, harmonic filters, and numerous powerhouses. The main refrigeration compressor trains are one of the components of the liquefaction process that produces the LNG that will eventually be stored in tanks and then transported to LNG tankers for shipping abroad.

“LNG will play an essential role in a more sustainable future as we continue looking at ways to decarbonise the natural gas chain,” said Thorbjörn Fors, Executive Vice President, Industrial Applications at Siemens Energy.” This project is important, because it will help support the journey toward global decarbonisation with exports to Asian economies currently driven by coal.”

“Woodfibre LNG is working to incorporate a sustainable approach into as many aspects of our project’s engineering and design as possible,” said Company President Christine Kennedy. “This includes using safe, efficient equipment for the LNG refrigeration process – like that which Siemens Energy will supply – to build what will become the world’s lowest-emission LNG export facility.”

The project is expected to reach substantial completion in 2027 and begin commercial operation by September of that year.