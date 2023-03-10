Freeport LNG receives regulatory approval for restart of final liquefaction train

Freeport LNG Development L.P. (Freeport LNG) has announced that it has received regulatory approvals from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to restart Train 1, the final train of Freeport LNG’s three train liquefaction facility to receive restart authorisation.

Freeport LNG’s Trains 2 and 3 returned to full commercial operation in recent weeks, reaching production levels in excess of 1.5 billion ft3/d. As the recommissioning of Freeport’s liquefaction facility continues and trains are restarted, changes in feed gas flows and production rates are to be anticipated, given the duration of the plant’s outage.

As previously stated, a conservative ramp-up profile to establish full three-train production is anticipated to occur over the next few weeks.