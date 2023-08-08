Air Products’ liquefaction technology and equipment selected for NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project

Air Products, one of the world’s leaders in LNG technology and equipment, has signed agreements with Bechtel Energy Inc. to supply its proprietary LNG process technology and equipment to NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG Phase 1 Project in the Port of Brownsville, Texas. The project will include three natural gas liquefaction trains employing Air Products’ liquefaction equipment with a production capability of approximately 17.6 million tpy of LNG.

Air Products’ coil-wound heat exchangers (CWHEs) and AP-C3MRTM LNG Process technology have been selected for their proven reliability for large scale LNG production. The CWHEs will be manufactured at Air Products’ LNG equipment manufacturing facility in Port Manatee, Florida.

“We are pleased to be selected to provide our LNG technology and equipment for the Rio Grande LNG project with its focus on sustainability. Air Products’ LNG processes and equipment provide for low emissions and carbon intensity with the AP-C3MR LNG Process being the industry standard and used to produce more LNG than any other process in the world. Additionally, this project enables us to further support the growing North American LNG market,” said Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Air Products’ Chief Operating Officer.

“We’re proud to partner with Air Products, who like Bechtel bring a proven track record of excellence to the Rio Grande LNG project,” added Paul Marsden, President of Bechtel Energy. “Using Air Products’ state-of-the-art liquefaction technology, we look forward to delivering an exactingly engineered, world-class plant that will enable NextDecade to produce lower carbon-intensive LNG, contributing to energy security and supporting the energy transition.”