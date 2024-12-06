Honeywell LNG technology to support lower-carbon LNG facility in the Middle East

As the demand for LNG increases, Honeywell is working with ADNOC to expand production capabilities in the Middle East.

ADNOC, the state-owned oil company of the UAE, will use Honeywell’s LNG technology and equipment at its Ruwais LNG project. The facility is expected to produce up to 9.6 million tpy of LNG. Natural gas is often considered a bridge fuel in the energy transition, providing a lower-emissions alternative to other fossil fuels.

Honeywell’s natural gas liquefaction equipment, including a coil wound main cryogenic heat exchanger and pre-cooled mixed refrigerant process technology, will be used with electric drive (e-drive) technology to produce LNG at ADNOC’s Ruwais LNG project. The facility will consist of two all-electric liquefaction (e-LNG) trains and be the first in the Middle East and North Africa to run on renewable and nuclear power.

“LNG is an emissions-reducing and economically viable solution that enables even the most remote locations around the world to use natural gas for energy,” said John Palamara, General Manager, Honeywell LNG. “This project highlights our long, trusted relationship with ADNOC and shared commitment to helping enable the energy transition.”

Honeywell will supply the technology to ADNOC through Technip Energies, which formed a joint venture with JGC Holdings and NMDC Energy for the EPC of the Ruwais LNG project. Honeywell will also provide technical advisory services during construction and performance testing.

Honeywell recently acquired Air Products’ LNG Process Technology and Equipment Business as part of an effort to expand its energy transition technology portfolio and offer customers an end-to-end natural gas solution. Air Products’ proprietary LNG technology has been used for more than 50 years and currently operates in 20 countries around the world. Air Products has supplied key equipment, technology and services to ADNOC since the 1970s.